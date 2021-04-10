$426.54 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report sales of $426.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $429.20 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $346.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $269.95 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $125.03 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average is $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.