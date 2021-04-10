$454.55 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report $454.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.90 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRA. CL King raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.57 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.