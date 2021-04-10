$455.66 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report sales of $455.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.50 million to $463.14 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $771.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

