4,677 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 677,374 shares of company stock worth $136,426,728. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

NYSE TDOC opened at $181.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

