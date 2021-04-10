471,099 Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.62% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $640.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

