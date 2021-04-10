$48.19 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $48.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $49.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $202.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $210.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,693,019 shares of company stock valued at $106,950,169. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

