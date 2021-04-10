$49.86 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report sales of $49.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.37 billion to $51.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $47.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $205.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.63 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $209.07 billion to $236.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

