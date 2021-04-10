$499.18 Million in Sales Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will report sales of $499.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $509.00 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $538.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

TCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TCF stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

