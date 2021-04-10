4NEW 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,230.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $62,659.86 and $2,230.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

