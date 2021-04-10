4NEW 24-Hour Volume Hits $32.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $72,881.86 and approximately $32.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00615455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

