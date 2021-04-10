$51.90 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $51.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $53.30 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $202.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other German American Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 and have sold 30,037 shares valued at $1,460,714. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 66,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

