5,154,923 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,154,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,451,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1,228.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 893,473 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,120,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,578,000 after purchasing an additional 762,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 724,163 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.69 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

