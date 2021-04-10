520,518 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 520,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,787,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of Waters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $307.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day moving average of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $307.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

