52,100 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.69.

NYSE ADS opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

