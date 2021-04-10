$56.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce $56.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.22 million and the highest is $60.22 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.