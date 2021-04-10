5,900 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $185.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

