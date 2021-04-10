61,073 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.14% of First Foundation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

FFWM opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.