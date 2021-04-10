$64.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce sales of $64.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $65.90 million. First Foundation posted sales of $55.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $267.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $272.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.44 million, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $297.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in First Foundation by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

