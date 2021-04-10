658,300 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 658,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.55% of SFL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SFL during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

SFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.