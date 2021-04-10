6,600,243 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,600,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,989,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

TME opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.