687,047 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 687,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,879,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.11% of F5 Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

FFIV stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

