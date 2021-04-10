$71.76 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce $71.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.16 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $313.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $319.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $429.58 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.19 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,061,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

