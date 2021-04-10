718,824 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,190,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.95% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in IDEX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in IDEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 124,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $218.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

