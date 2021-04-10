7,372,652 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,372,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,333,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 446,553 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $6,288,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 355,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 343,658 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

