$759.56 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report $759.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the lowest is $750.07 million. Teradyne reported sales of $704.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 68.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER opened at $133.06 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

