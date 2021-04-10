$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report sales of $759.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.21 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $953.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $131.39 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

