$8.21 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report $8.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.13 billion and the highest is $8.26 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.97 billion to $33.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $36.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $151.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.