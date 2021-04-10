8,432 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

