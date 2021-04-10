$88.69 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce $88.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.37 million. comScore posted sales of $89.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $370.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.28 million to $371.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.39 million, with estimates ranging from $382.78 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCOR. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in comScore by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in comScore by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 664,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

