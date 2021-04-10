$884.55 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $884.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $899.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $74.80 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

