8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,055.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $24,055.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.