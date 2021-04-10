A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.11. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 44,547 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.51.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A.H. Belo stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of A.H. Belo worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

