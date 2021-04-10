AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.09% of AAON worth $107,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AAON by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in AAON by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

