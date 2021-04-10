Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $367.98 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.59 billion and $275.29 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,479,179 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.