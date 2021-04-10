Aavegotchi Market Capitalization Achieves $50.60 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002024 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $50.60 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00082153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00618761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037042 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 44,889,798 coins and its circulating supply is 41,329,835 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

