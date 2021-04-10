Abyss Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $924,941.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Abyss has a market cap of $19.49 million and $924,941.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00615485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00081358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030561 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

