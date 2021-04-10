Abyss Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $941,972.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.00615597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.