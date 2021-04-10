Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $126.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

