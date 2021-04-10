Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Cut by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $287.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $287.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.