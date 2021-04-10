Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Accolade worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $47.18 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

