Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.81 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Achain has a market cap of $26.26 million and $5.81 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00044512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.