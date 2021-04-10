ACT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 10.9% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $163.27. 6,657,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,613,049. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

