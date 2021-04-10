Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $43,304.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 317.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,087,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

