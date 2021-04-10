Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,393.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.50 or 0.03562481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00418763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $712.03 or 0.01178990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.00497007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.00370535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00214088 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

