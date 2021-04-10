Add.xyz (ADD) Hits Market Cap of $3.77 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $269,667.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00614846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

