AdEx Hits One Day Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00052913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.56 or 0.00608413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037004 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

