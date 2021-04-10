Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,010,611,000 after buying an additional 331,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.75 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

