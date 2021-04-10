Adshares Trading Up 73% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $25,964.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,546 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

