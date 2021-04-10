adToken Price Hits $0.0018 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One adToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. adToken has a market cap of $1.43 million and $2,633.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00613915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00031986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037067 BTC.

adToken Profile

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.