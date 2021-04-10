Aeon Market Capitalization Tops $10.48 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $10.48 million and $38,079.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.30 or 0.00487792 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 520.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

